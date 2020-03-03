MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Massachusetts state police said they arrested a man on Tuesday morning who is accused of hitting two judicial marshals with a car outside of Manchester court on Monday.
Around 5:30 a.m., police said they arrested 42-year-old Jose Antonio Lopez in a room at the Motel 6 on Johnny Cake Hollow Road in Chicopee, Mass.
The chaos was triggered after Lopez's court appearance on Monday morning.
Eyewitnesses say officials found an outstanding warrant for Lopez, who was wanted for probation violation.
"I heard the marshal tell him, you have a warrant, sit here, don’t go anywhere," Pierro said.
That's when Lopez got into a car and took off, striking the two court marshals who chased after him. Multiple sources say one marshal is in very critical condition.
Lopez has ties to the Hartford and Springfield, Ma. areas and has an address in Willimantic.
"It’s to the point where he would have gotten a fine," bondsman and eyewitness Joseph Pierro said Monday. "Now he’s probably going to do a significant amount of time."
He is scheduled to be arraigned at Chicopee District Court on Tuesday. Prosecutors will arrange his rendition back to Connecticut.
(1) comment
Wow. Looks like weasel is in his family lineage.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.