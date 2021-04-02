MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man faces bigotry charges after going out of his way to yell "go back to China" at a man in Milford.
Joseph Rohrig, 38, faces second-degree harassment and third-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias.
According to Milford police, Rohrig was driving in the Hill and W. Town streets area of the city on March 30 when he pulled up in front of the victim, who was wearing a mask while walking.
Police said Rohrig berated the victim for wearing a mask outdoors and told him to go back to China.
Rohrig then reversed his vehicle and pointed it toward the victim.
The victim called police.
Detectives said with the victim's help, they were able to identify Rohrig as the suspect.
An arrest warrant was applied for and granted.
Rohrig was found a short time later and arrested on April 1 without incident.
He was released on a promise to appear and given a court date of May 10.
