GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Authorities continue to crack down on illegal drug sales in the Glastonbury area.
According to Glastonbury Police Lt. Corey Davis, 25-year-old Melquan Beaufort was arrested by members of the East Central Narcotics Task Force as part of an ongoing investigation into cocaine sales at a business on Glastonbury Boulevard.
Officials found that Beaufort was found to be in the possession of approximately seven grams of crack cocaine and twenty-three grams of packaged marijuana.
Beaufort was subsequently arrested on the following charges:
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute
- Possession of more than half an ounce of marijuana
It was later determined that Beaufort had three additional warrants out for his arrest.
Lt. Davis says that Beaufort posted a surety bond of $180,000 and is scheduled to be arraigned in Manchester within the coming days.
This investigation by the East Central Narcotics Task Force was part of a crack down on illegal narcotics sales in the Manchester, Glastonbury, South Windsor, and Vernon communities.
Anyone with any information on this illegal drug activity is asked to contact the East Central Narcotics Task Force at 860-645-5548.
All calls will remain confidential.
