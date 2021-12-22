ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A reported bank robbery prompted a warning about police activity in Enfield.
According to the Enfield Police Department, the incident took place in the area of Brookside Plaza, Route 190 by Freshwater Boulevard.
Police said a 911 caller stated that the suspect stated that he had a bomb.
Enfield Police Department Communications personnel immediately dispatched Enfield Police Department personnel to the area with the known suspect descriptors and a direction of known travel.
An individual fitting the suspect description was located on foot, shortly thereafter, at the rear of Shop Rite Supermarket, where he was detained by patrol officers until such time as a positive identification could be made.
The suspect was placed under arrest and a search incident to arrest located a large sum of money on the suspect’s person.
Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Anthony Daglio of 7 Donna Street, Enfield.
Daglio was charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree larceny and first-degree threatening.
Daglio was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court Dec. 23.
Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.