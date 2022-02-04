GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for robbing a 67-year-old man of his truck and dog in Groton.
Groton Town police said they arrested 30-year-old Michael Boden of Lisbon.
Officers were called to Groton Square on Route 12 around 6:25 p.m. on Thursday after the victim reported that he was assaulted.
The victim was not seriously hurt.
However, the suspect, later identified as Boden, took the victim's keys and fled in the victim's 2017 Ford F-150 pickup truck. The victim's dog said to have been in the vehicle.
Boden struck another vehicle as he left the Groton Square and took off northbound on Route 12.
About a half hour later, Norwich police found the victim's vehicle in their city after it was involved in a crash with a utility pole on Route 12.
Boden was found nearby. Norwich police and witnesses were able to identify him.
The victim's dog was found in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries as a result of Boden's collision with the pole.
Boden was charged with third-degree robbery, first-degree larceny, second-degree criminal trover, second-degree assault of an elderly person, second-degree breach of peace and cruelty to animals.
He was held on a $75,000 bond and arraigned on Friday morning in New London Superior Court.
