WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police made an arrest for a kidnapping and assault that happened in December.
Police say Edward Casares, 42, of Hartford, is accused of assaulting an adult in West Hartford last month.
“He then drove away with the victim and a juvenile inside, refusing to let them out of the vehicle,” West Hartford police said.
Police say Casares knew the assault victim and the juvenile.
“Due to the nature of the case and victim age, no further details are being released,” police said.
Casares was arrested Tuesday at the Motel 6 on the Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield.
Wethersfield police received a tip that Casares, who had an active arrest warrant out of West Hartford, was staying at the motel and was possibly armed with a firearm.
Officials say after not cooperating with police he surrendered and was taken into custody.
Wethersfield police, West Hartford police, and the Capital Region Emergency Services Team responded to the motel.
Casares faces charges of risk of injury, assault in the third degree, breach of peace in the second degree, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, and two charges of kidnapping in the second degree.
He is being held on a $150,000 bond.
Casares is due in Hartford Superior Court on January 26.
