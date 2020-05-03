WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened Friday night in Waterbury.
Waterbury Police Lt. David Silverio tells us that officers, firefighters, and paramedics responded to the area of Baldwin and Scovill Streets around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian and that the vehicle involved had fled the scene.
Arriving officials located a woman that had attempted to cross the road and had been hit by a black or dark-colored SUV that was traveling down Baldwin Street.
It was later determined that the vehicle turned around after striking the woman and fled north towards East Main Street.
The victim was transported to St. Mary's Hospital and was pronounced deceased around 11:25 p.m.
The Accident Recon Unit and Forensics Team assisted in the investigation.
Lt. Silverio says that officials were able to identify the driver as 46-year-old Waterbury resident Christopher Bolden and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Bolden was taken into custody without incident shortly after the warrant was granted.
He was then transported to the Waterbury Police Department for booking and is currently being held there on $250,000 bail until his appearance in court, where he will be arraigned on one count of evading responsibility in an accident resulting in death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.