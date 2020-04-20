CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A Cromwell man is facing several charges after police say he fired two gunshots outside of a local gas station.
According to Cromwell Chief of Police Denise Lamontagne, officers responded to the Citgo Gas Station at 529 Main Street for a report of a shooting.
Initial reports stated that the suspect fired two shots, one of which struck the intended victim's vehicle.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
Chief Lamontagne says that the suspect was known to the victim.
Police were able to locate the suspect, later identified as 56-year-old Cromwell resident Brent Robbins, a short while later at his home on Washington Road and took him into custody without incident.
Robbins was then taken to the Cromwell Police Department for booking and is being held on $125,000 bond until his appearance in New Britain Superior Court on Monday, April 20, where he will be arraigned on the following charges:
- Possession of Weapons in a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of a Pistol without a Permit
- Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm
- Criminal Use of a Firearm
- Reckless Endangerment - First Degree
- Criminal Attempt to Commit Assault - First Degree
- Disorderly Conduct
- Criminal Mischief - Third Degree
