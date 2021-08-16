SOUTHINGTON, Ct. (WFSB) - A Southington Dunkin Donuts employee was assaulted on Aug. 5, are 4 a.m. The suspect attempted to take her keys.
The victim and a witness told police that the victim was lured outside the locked store. She was told her car's door was open.
When she went to check on her car, she was assaulted.
She sustained face and head injuries, including a cut to her nose and eye.
The male suspect fled on foot before police arrived.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. She has been treated and released.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Lopa at 860-378-1644.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.