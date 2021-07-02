BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- A popular Bristol restaurant was the target of a burglary overnight.
The Applewood Restaurant manager said a man was seen on surveillance footage smashing a window with a rock around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.
Once he got inside, he took the cash register and broke a computer.
The manager said the suspect then climbed out of the same window that he broke into and took off.
The only description that was given was that the suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers.
An investigation is ongoing at this time.
