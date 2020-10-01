HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman has died and another person was injured after being struck by a vehicle overnight in Hartford.
The unidentified suspect was found and arrested on Interstate 84.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero said the incident happened in the area of Park and Washington streets.
The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The other person, a man, was receiving treatment for injuries, at last check.
Cicero said that the driver had fled the scene, but was detained a short while later and is being charged with operating under the influence.
Additional charges are expected to be filed.
Park Street was closed into Thursday morning as police investigated.
The road has since reopened.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.