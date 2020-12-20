STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man is facing several charges after officials say he put a State Police K9 in a headlock while attempting to elude authorities.
According to State Police, troopers responded to a residence in Stafford on Saturday after receiving a report about a suspicious vehicle.
When they arrived, troopers learned that a male suspect had fled the area on foot.
K9 Drago was deployed to help assist troopers with tracking the suspect, leading authorities through several backyards and across the roadway to a wooded area.
After about a mile and a half, troopers located the male in question trying to hide under tree debris and snow.
Troopers attempted to issue verbal commands to the suspect, but he took off again on foot.
Officials released K9 Drago, who immediately went after the suspect and quickly apprehended him.
When the trooper approached the suspect, he noticed that the man had K9 Drago in a headlock.
K9 Drago still kept his grip on the suspect until the trooper was able to put him in handcuffs.
The suspect was subsequently taken to an area hospital for treatment.
When he was released, State Police charged him with use of a motor vehicle without permission, two counts of interfering, criminal attempt to assault a police K9, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
It was also determined that the male suspect was also out on probation for previous offenses.
He is being held at Hartford County Correctional on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockville Superior Court on Monday.
