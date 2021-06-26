NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing that happened earlier this month in Norwalk.
It happened in the parking lot of Norwalk Hospital around 10:45 a.m. on June 5.
A man had parked his vehicle and was preparing to receive a patient that was being discharged from the hospital.
He was in the process of putting the patient's items in the back of his vehicle when a man ran up to him and stabbed him twice.
The suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Shamar Grant of Stamford, ran off towards Woodbury Avenue, while the victim went into the hospital to seek treatment.
The man sustained serious injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery.
It is unclear why the victim was attacked.
A warrant was issued for the suspect's arrest and police arrested Grant on Friday, June 25.
“This is another example of the excellent work done by our detectives. This is a case of old school detective work. I am so proud of the hard work they devoted to this case, as they do in every case that they are involved in," Chief Kulhawik said.
Grant was charged with first degree assault and is being held on a $1.25 million bond.
