TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Torrington police took a suspect into custody on charges related to a pair of fires in the city that happened on Wednesday.
Jose Castillo, 36, of Torrington, was charged with three counts of first-degree arson and reckless endangerment.
Fire crews in Torrington were called to battle three house fires around the same time on Wednesday afternoon.
The first fire broke out after 1:30 p.m. at a home on Torringford West Street.
Torrington Fire Chief Peter Towey said when crews arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames, as well as two cars in the driveway.
At first it was reported that someone was unaccounted for, but that person was later located.
While crews were battling this fire, a second structure fire broke out on Clark Street.
The fire had spread to the first and second floor of the home by the time firefighters arrived.
Towey said people were at the home at the time and were able to evacuate. At least five people were displaced from the Clark Street home.
It is unclear what caused either of the fires. Officials didn't release any information on injuries.
Torrington police later determined that residents who lived at the Torringford West Street and Clark Street addresses were related, which led them to believe the homes were targeted.
Police said a short time later, they located Castillo, a resident of 403 Torringford West St., the location of the first fire.
They believe Castillo allegedly set both house fires, along with setting fire to a vehicle at one residence.
Earlier in the day, fire officials said two brothers own the homes that caught fire.
Castillo is expected in Torrington Superior Court on Thursday for arraignment.
Around the same time, a third home caught fire, this time on Summer Street. Officials at this time have not linked it to the two other fires.
Residents were displaced and helped by the American Red Cross.
The fire marshal is investigating the cause and origin of the third fire.
