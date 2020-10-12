NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police have detained a 24-year-old Hamden woman after an infant was found in a dumpster Monday
Police are investigating after the baby was found abandoned in a dumpster on Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the Presidential Village Apartments at 573 Dixwell Avenue around 2 p.m. The baby was found by maintenance workers outside the apartment building.
Police said the 8-moth-old baby girl was found alive and alert. Maintenance workers say the baby had some cuts on her hands.
As of 3:30 p.m., police located the child's mother. The woman detained by police is not the child's mother.
The infant was brought to Yale New Haven Children's Hospital where she is in stable condition. Police did not say the extent of her injuries.
Police said the baby remains in the hospital with burns to her hands.
While detectives have determined the Hamden woman put the baby in the dumpster, investigators have not yet determined who is responsible for the child’s injuries.
No additional information was released at this time.
Neuter the mother, then put her in the dumpster and lock it up tight so she can't escape, and see how well she can survive after a month.
And if this poor baby was not found, she would have shown up on someones tax return as a dependent. OTOH, times are getting tough for a lot of folks, but this crosses a line.
