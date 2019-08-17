NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating after a suspect died while in New Britain Police Department custody following an arrest.
New Britain Police Department Chief Christopher Chute told Channel 3 that 45-year-old Tamara Mifflin died from an unexpected medical event while in custody following an arrest in a verbal domestic assault.
Chief Chute said New Britain EMS performed resuscitation efforts on Mifflin, but without success. Mifflin passed early Saturday morning.
Chief Chute said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and New Britain State Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation and an autopsy to determine the cause of death will be conducted.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
