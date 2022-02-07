NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man forced his way into a motel room in Newington and assaulted two people inside, according to police.
Police said they were called to the Hi View Motel on the Berlin Turnpike around 3 a.m. on Monday.
They found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds and a woman with a head injury.
Officers said they learned that the suspect forced his way into the room and confronted the man and woman.
The suspect threw an object that struck the woman in the head. The suspect then stabbed the man multiple times and fled on foot.
Police said both victims knew the suspect.
The victims were transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.
The suspect has yet to be found.
