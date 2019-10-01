CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A pizza shop burglary led to a quick arrest by Cromwell police.
According to police, Anthony Degennaro burglarized the Wooster Street Pizza Restaurant around 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday.
Officers found when they arrived that a west side door was smashed and ajar.
The suspect was found to be hiding in the woods nearby.
Degennaro was taken into custody without incident.
Police charged him with first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary and criminal attempt to commit sixth-degree larceny.
Degennaro was held on a $50,000 bond and faced a judge on Tuesday.
