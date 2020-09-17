MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An effort to stop gun violence in Meriden led police to four arrests, including a suspect who tried to hide under a large pile of clothing.
Police said they arrested Luis Pellot, Norberto Pellot Jr., Norberto Pellot Sr. and Michael Escobales on outstanding felony firearms warrants.
According to police, they watched a vehicle that was reportedly taken without permission. The vehicle had also been associated with suspects mentioned in the warrants.
Officers followed the vehicle to a home on Forest Avenue on Wednesday around 7:40 p.m.
Suspects fitting the descriptions of the people mentioned in the warrants exited it and entered the home.
Police said they made contact with the homeowner and said they had warrants for the people inside.
Inside, they found Luis Pellot sitting on a couch. He was taken into custody without incident.
Luis Pellot was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition, unlawful discharge of a firearm and second-degree breach of peace. His bond was set at $100,000.
Norberto Pellot Jr., however, was found hiding under a large pile of clothing in the basement. When he was discovered, he too was arrested without incident.
Norberto Pellot Jr. was charged with second-degree breach of peace and posted his $2,500 bond.
Police also learned that Norberto Pellot Sr. violated a protective order. As a result, he too was arrested. He was assigned a $5,000 non-surety bond.
Finally, Escobales was also identified as being the fourth person in the vehicle.
He had outstanding warrants out of New London, one of which included a strangulation charge. He was transferred into the custody of New London police.
