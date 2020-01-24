HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A 24-year-old is facing charges after being found with a considerable amount of drugs during a traffic stop in Hartford.
Police said the suspect was found with 2 pounds and 8 ounces of marijuana, a scale, packaging material, 58 packages of edible marijuana, and $1,988 in cash.
The suspect has not yet been identified.
