MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Two suspects were arrested following a carjacking in Glastonbury that led to crash in Rocky Hill over the weeked.
Middletown police said they charged 18-year-old Antwane Daniels of Middletown with unsafe passing, first-degree larceny, interfering with police, running from police, reckless driving, improper lane change, failure to obey traffic signals and operating without a license.
Also arrested was a 16-year-old juvenile. Police said the juvenile was charged with attempt to commit a crime, first-degree larceny, and interfering with police.
Middletown police said officers from Glastonbury contacted them on Saturday about a stolen vehicle from Glastonbury that was tracked to Stoneycrest Drive in Middletown.
They advised Middletown police that the vehicle had been take by three males at gunpoint.
Middletown officers found the vehicle, the driver of which took off with screeching tires. A passenger was with him.
Police followed the vehicle on Newfield Street. They identified the driver as Daniels.
They said Daniels went through a red light and again took off at a high rate of speed.
He got onto Route 9 north and eventually Interstate 91 north.
Police said he sideswiped a pickup truck and crashed into a Honda Pilot between exits 23 and 24.
Daniels and the 16-year-old then tried to flee on foot.
Police caught them and took both into custody.
They said the juvenile needed medical attention and was transported to a hospital. The teen was eventually issued a juvenile summons and released into the custody of a guardian.
Daniels was transported to the Middletown Police Department and held on a $100,000 bond.
Glastonbury police said they are continuing their investigation into the case to determine if more charges will be coming.
