NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A man who was shot by New Haven Police during an active warrant arrest has been identified.
22-year-old Marcus Rivera of New Haven was arrested after he was shot in the pelvis area by Police.
Officers attempted to bring Rivera into custody during an active arrest warrant in the area of Lamberton Street around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
The suspect ran from Police but was apprehended. While apprehended, Rivera freed himself and fled on foot.
A male New Haven Police Officer fired and struck Rivera.
Captain Duff said Rivera was taken to the hospital and remains in critical, but stable condition.
Police said they found a weapon at the crime scene.
Channel 3 spoke with officers on the scene who said they are working to determine if any shots were fired at police.
No officers were injured in the incident.
Channel 3 spoke exclusively to a Hill neighborhood resident, Mara Gomes who said she was returning to her First Avenue home when she witnessed New Haven Police trying to apprehend Rivera.
"I see them all out with their guns and everything," said Gomes. "We ducked down and I covered my head because I really thought I was about to get shot."
She said a neighbor pulled her into a nearby home shielding her from the violence.
"I saw one person on the ground and 20 officers on top of him," said Gomes.
As protocol, State Police is handling the investigation and are expected to release more information.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
