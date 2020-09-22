SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Two people were hurt during a workplace shooting in South Windsor on Tuesday morning.
One person was the target of a suspect, and the second victim was hit by shrapnel, police revealed.
The injuries were reportedly non-life-threatening.
The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Alan Rosario of Springfield, MA, was taken into custody.
The shooting happened 105 Edwin Rd., which is a property with a number of businesses.
"It is an industrial type condo," said Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, South Windsor police. "A lot of businesses down there. No name fronts, but there was a business down there and they were both employees at one of the businesses down there."
It happened in an outside area by a garage bay and was preceded by some kind of argument.
"It's a logistical company," Cleverdon said. "I believe they do outsourcing for Fedex and some other companies. But they are both employed by that agency."
Police are still trying to determine the number of shots that were fired.
The intended target was hit in the leg. The other person was hit with fragments and suffered injuries to an eye.
The victims were taken to a hospital and have since been released.
After the shots were fired, police said the suspect fled in a dark-colored GMC Acadia towards Massachusetts.
Police said the suspect was stopped across the state line on I-91 north by exit 49 in Longmeadow, MA.
The suspect was being held as a fugitive from justice and waived extradition.
He'll be brought to Connecticut where he'll face a judge sometime this week.
Enfield police said they initially spotted the vehicle, but Massachusetts State Police helped make the arrest.
A .357 magnum was recovered, according to South Windsor police.
There's no word on a motive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Windsor police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.