MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – One person was person was injured in a shooting in Meriden Wednesday.
A suspect has been identified but not apprehended, police said on Thursday morning. The person's name has not yet been released.
Police said they responded to the report of shots fired in the area of Curtis Street around 3:30 pm.
The victim's condition was described by police as stable.
Police also said the victim is cooperating with them.
They continue to investigate the incident. They said more information could be available later in the day on Thursday.
No other details were released.
