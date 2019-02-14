VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for a man who impersonated a bank customer to withdraw tens of thousands of dollars from a branch in Vernon.
Police said it happened at the People's Bank branch inside of a Stop & Shop.
They said the suspect took out $37,700 from the customer's account.
It happened happened over the course of four separate dates.
Police released a couple of surveillance photos of the suspect on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Charles Hicking at 860-896-3768. Tips can remain anonymous.
