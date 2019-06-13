NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A suspect his been arrested in a Norwalk murder case that's been under investigation for more than 30 years.
Marc Karun was arrested in Bangor, ME, according to Norwalk police. On Friday, Karun waived extradition from Maine and was brought back to Norwalk.
He had been living in Stetson, ME, which is just outside of Bangor.
Karun was wanted for the sexual assault and murder of 11-year-old Kathleen Flynn, which happened on Sept. 23, 1986.
Members of the Maine State Police Major Crime Unit executed an arrest warrant and took Karun into custody as a fugitive from justice on Wednesday.
He is being charged with murder with special circumstances and kidnapping.
Karun is being held on a $5,000 bond and will appear in court in Norwalk on Monday, June 17.
