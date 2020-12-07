FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – New information released on Monday in the case of missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Farber Dulos.
Courthouse documents say one of the suspects being charged with conspiracy to commit murder is cooperating with police.
Kent Mawhinney is being charged with conspiracy to commit murder, along with Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis.
Troconis’ attorney is asking for more information about Mawhinney, indicating he did an interview with police before he was released on bond this fall.
In a motion filed in Stamford Superior Court on Monday, Attorney Jon Schoenhorn refers to Mawhinney as a “jailhouse informant.”
The document says Mawhinney was interviewed by state police on August 31 at their polygraph unit in Meriden.
Mawhinney was released on bond on October 19 after it was modified to $246,000 from the previous $2 million.
The motion released on Monday asks for reports, videotapes, and notes from the August 31 interview Mawhinney had with state police. It also asks for information that may indicate Mawhinney exchanged cooperation for a deal in this case.
Back in February, Mawhinney pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. According to his arrest warrant, Mawhinney tried to provide an alibi for Fotis Dulos the day Jennifer went missing.
Channel 3 reached out to Schoenhorn for comment about the motion, but he has not responded at this time.
