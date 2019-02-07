NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - An investigation continues after a report of voyeurism at a college campus.
New London police have identified a suspect after students reported seeing a cell phone pointed at them in dormitory showers.
Police said they’ve seized evidence including multiple cell phones and a laptop. That points to more victims at Connecticut College who didn’t know they were being filmed.
Connecticut College is a 4-year private university.
Since last fall, five incidents of video voyeurism were reported in coed dormitory bathrooms, one as recently as January.
“What appeared to be a cell phone videotaping people inside of a shower in one of the dorms,” said Chief Peter Reichard, New London Police.
The New London police chief says detectives have been working closely with private investigators who were hired by the college for an ongoing Title 9 investigation.
Together they identified a suspect.
“Everyone leaves a digital footprint when they do things,” said Reichard.
The chief says everyone on campus has an access control badge to enter buildings.
The suspect has only been identified as a 20-year-old male student.
“The suspect gave up enough information where we have enough probable cause to file an arrest affidavit for him,” Reichard said.
An arrest and formal charges are imminent, and will likely include voyeurism, computer crime and breach of peace.
“When you’re in the sanctity of a bathroom you shouldn’t have to suffer from one of these things,” said Reichard.
A spokesperson for the college says, “As soon as we learned about the situation, we took immediate action on campus and have been communicating with our students and coordinating with them on the steps we are taking.”
“If somethings taking place and you feel uncomfortable, report it,” said Reichard.
In response students formed a group on campus called “Take Back Our Showers.”
There are still many questions surrounding the video voyeurism investigation at Conn College.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for continuing coverage and updates on this story.
