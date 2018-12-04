HARTFORD (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police took over an investigation of a shooting involving a police officer in Hartford early Tuesday morning.
A suspect is in critical condition after being shot several times in the leg, but whoever was in an involved vehicle remains at large, troopers revealed.
According to troopers, Hartford police were on patrol around midnight when they stopped a sedan at South Whitney Street and Capitol Avenue.
They were in the area in response to recent gunfire activity.
"[An] officer observed a grey four door sedan operating erratically and attempted a motor vehicle stop," said Trooper First Class Tanya Compagnone, Connecticut State Police. "The vehicle attempted to elude officers before coming to a stop in the area of 89 South Whitney [St.]"
A man got out of the car and ran while another person inside drove off.
Hartford police said the man headed down an alley, turned and fired a gun at pursuing officers.
Hartford police then returned fire, according to state police.
"The suspect was struck multiple times in the leg by police," Compagnone said.
They said at least two officers and the suspect were involved. It’s unclear how many shots were fired between the three people.
The suspect was taken to the hospital.
Police said they are searching for the car that has driven off.
Hartford police Lt. Paul Cicero said every day duties can escalate.
"It’s a motor vehicle stop. We don’t like calling them routine. We don’t [know] what’s happening, we don’t know who’s in the car," Cicero said. "We don’t know if they’re armed, so obviously it was a motor vehicle stop and it just elevated to the point of gunfire."
Police recovered a firearm from the alley, but the vehicle has yet to be found.
"Hartford officers are maintaining the criminal investigation, they are continuing to look for the suspect vehicle and the rest of the occupants," Compagnone said.
Police described the car as a four-door, gray-colored sedan.
The two Hartford officers who pursued the suspect gave their version of what happened to state police. They were not hurt.
Troopers anticipated being on the scene for several hours on Tuesday while they continuing their investigation.
The suspect remains at St. Francis Hospital. He was expected to undergo surgery on Tuesday morning.
His name has not yet been released.
Cicero said there was an officer involved shooting in Hartford just three weeks ago.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
