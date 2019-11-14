HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The University of Hartford campus is on alert after an attempted carjacking on Thursday night.
University officials said the attempted carjacking happened in the area of A Complex.
The suspect is in custody at this time, according to the university.
Police have not released the identity of the suspect.
The university said normal activities have resumed but are asking students to maintain awareness.
