MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Two people are dead after a stabbing in Montville, according to officials.
The victims were found on Morgan Street.
State police planned a news conference soon. Stream it here.
Montville police responded to the scene just after 4:45 a.m. on Monday after receiving a report that two people were dead.
Montville Mayor Ron McDaniel confirmed to Channel 3 that a suspect is in custody.
State police called the case an isolated incident and said there was no danger to the public.
According to troopers, the intersections of Morgan Street and Woodland Drive, as well as Morgan Street and Ridge Court, are closed because of the investigation.
Troopers advised drivers to seek alternate routes.
No further information was released.
