MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A suspect is in custody after stealing a vehicle with a child inside of it Saturday afternoon in Manchester, police said.
Police say the vehicle was stolen from 404 Hartford Road around 3:18 p.m.
The vehicle was found on I-84 Westbound by state police.
Police say a suspect is in custody and the child, a 3-year-old boy, was found and is unharmed. He is back with his mother.
An investigation is ongoing and police will share more information as it comes available.
