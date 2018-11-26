MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - What police described as a domestic violence incident caused them to block off a section of a road in Milford on Monday morning.
Police said the situation unfolded on Falmouth Street.
They identified the suspect as 38-year-old Matthew Smith.
He was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m.
Officers provided an update shortly afterward. Channel 3 streamed it live on Facebook.
Police said the road was blocked to both vehicles and pedestrians between Old Point and Kittery Street.
They said a woman arrived at that police station around 3 a.m. on Monday to file a domestic violence report. They said she and her husband had recently moved back to Milford.
"There was some dangerous threats made aside from the actual assault that took place," said Michael Devito, Milford police public information officer.
The victim said Smith told her he was going to kill her, burn down her family's home, and kill any future children she may have.
At one point he allegedly struck her in the face/eye area with a closed fist, police said.
Police followed up with Smith at the couple's home.
"Ten, 12 cars, and they lit up this house over there and they were on the loudspeaker telling them to come out the door and whatnot and he never came out," said Mike Breunig of Milford.
Breunig said he stayed home on Monday morning as the situation unfolded.
Police said Smith has a history of threats and firearms.
They said they believed the firearms were seized as part of a prior investigation, but they were not 100 percent sure.
"We’re working on backtracking on that," Devito said. "It was a different jurisdiction. We believe those firearms were seized in that prior incident."
Police said they had contact with Smith through phone and text messaging.
"We initially had some contact with him," Devito said. "We have since lost that the past couple hours. We’re very confident that he is still inside the house and also that he is alone. There’s no one else in there."
Homes on either side of the man's are vacant.
School buses were rerouted around the area.
"I was waiting for someone to come watch my daughter and make sure my whole family was out and safe, just in case," Breunig said. "The bus normally comes right down here and picks them up right in front of our house, but [there's] never [been] anything like this, definitely not around here."
Police said they took it slow and were on the scene as long as needed for Smith to surrender.
Smith was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, first-degree threatening and interfering with an officer.
He's being held on a $25,000 bond.
