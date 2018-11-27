VERNON, CT (WFSB) – A person barricaded themselves in a home for a short period of time Tuesday evening.
According to police, officers surrounded the house on Butternut Lane.
Manchester police said the call began as a domestic incident in Manchester.
The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Kamil Stachowicz, fled to the home on Butternut Lane in Vernon.
Stachowicz surrendered about 40 minutes after the standoff started.
He was charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree threatening, interfering with an emergency call, risk of injury to a minor, and failure to submit to fingerprints.
Stachowicz was held on a $250,000 bond and will appear in court on Wednesday.
No injuries were reported.
