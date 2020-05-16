WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting Friday afternoon in Willimantic.
According to Willimantic Police Lt. Doug Glode, officers responded to the Nathan Hale Apartment Complex on West Avenue around 1:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Arriving officers were able to obtain evidence that a gun was fired in that area.
Several victims/complainants were located about an hour after the initial call came in.
None of the victims/complainants were injured.
Lt. Glode says that police were eventually able to identify and arrest 35-year-old Jeremias Mahones in connection to the incident.
He was then booked and is being held on $500,000 cash/surety bond until his appearance in court on Monday, where he will be arraigned on the following charges:
- Criminal attempt to commit a first degree assault
- Breach of peace
- Illegal discharge of a firearm
- Reckless endangerment
- Risk of injury
- Possession of a pistol without a permit
