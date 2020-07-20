NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A suspect who led police on a multi-state manhunt has been officially been charged in a second murder case.
Peter Manfredonia, who is currently incarcerated in Newtown, was charged with killing Nicholas Eisele.
Eisele was found in a home in Derby on May 24.
Read the arrest warrant here:
Manfredonia, 23, was charged with murder, kidnapping, home invasion, robbery and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Manfredonia remains held on a $5 million bond in the custody of the Department of Correction.
He's due in court on Tuesday in Milford.
Manfredonia is also accused of killing 62-year-old Theodore Demers in Willington on May 22.
He fled south where he was eventually found in Hagerstown, MD.
He's been in state custody ever since.
