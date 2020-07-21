NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A suspect who led police on a multi-state manhunt appeared before a judge after being charged with a second murder.
Peter Manfredonia, who is currently incarcerated in Newtown, was charged with killing Nicholas Eisele.
Eisele was found in a home in Derby on May 24. Police say the two men knew each other from growing up in Newtown.
Read the arrest warrant here:
Manfredonia, 23, was charged with murder, kidnapping, home invasion, robbery and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Manfredonia remains held on a $5 million bond in the custody of the Department of Correction.
He faced a judge on Tuesday morning, where he pled not guilty.
Wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, Manfredonia appeared on a video screen.
"The healing process cannot begin until we can be assured that justice has been served. That Peter Manfredonia is held accountable for his actions that altered and destroyed the lives of both Nick, myself and countless others," said Gene Riccio, victim's attorney.
Reading a statement, Gene Riccio represents Eisele's girlfriend. After shooting her boyfriend, police say Manfredonia forced her at gunpoint to drive him around for hours before dropping her off at a New Jersey rest stop where she called 911.
Manfredonia is also accused of killing 62-year-old Theodore Demers in Willington on May 22.
TIMELINE: Willington, Derby murder suspect captured in Maryland
Later on May 22, police say Manfredonia broke into a Willington home, tying up another man and stealing money, guns, and a truck, which he crashed near Osbornedale State Park, eventually walking to Eisele's Derby apartment.
He fled south where he was eventually found in Hagerstown, MD.
RELATED: PD: Police have captured murder suspect Peter Manfredonia in Maryland
He's been in state custody ever since.
Manfredonia's parents were in the courtroom, but left before the arraignment began. The attorney representing Manfredonia says it's a sad day for all the families involved.
"I know both families are going through a lot of pain. It's too difficult for them to stay in the court room. They're heartbroken for all the families and to see their son in custody was very difficult," said Michael Dolan, Manfredonia's attorney.
While police said Manfredonia wouldn't answer their questions about what happened in Derby, Eisele's girlfriend told police that while in her car, he talked about those few days and the murders.
She allegedly said the victims said something that triggered him and made him snap, but he wouldn't elaborate.
Wearing a face mask with the words "Nick we love you," Eisele's family left court without talking. As for his girlfriend, she is expected to be filing a civil suit.
"She's undergone a terrible situation, which has had a devastating effect on her life. She's also very concerned about Nick's family and the other families affected by this tragedy. To her credit, she often expresses concern about them," Riccio said.
Manfredonia is being held on $12 million bond, $5 million for the Derby murder and $7 million for the Willington murder.
He's due back in court in early September.
