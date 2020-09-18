NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A manhunt is over for a suspect involved in an officer involved shooting in Naugatuck.
Only Channel 3's cameras were rolling when 24-year-old Roznovsky Machado turned himself in at police headquarters early Friday morning.
Naugatuck police confirmed the suspect was taken into custody.
Also Friday morning, investigators released body camera footage of that shooting.
Monday night around 8 p.m. Naugatuck police pulled over Machado, of Waterbury, on the Route 8 ramp at Maple Street.
RELATED: Driver in Naugatuck officer involved shooting sought by police
Two officers responded to the traffic stop.
Body camera footage showed officer Kevin Zainc asking for his license. He returned to his car to look up his name. The other officer, Sgt. Nicholas Kehoss, drove in front of Machado's car so he couldn't get away.
The suspect decided to take off. Police said he drove toward Kehoss and hit the patrol car.
A look from the officer's patrol camera appeared to show that he was knocked to the ground.
That's when he fired his weapon at the suspect's car, police said.
Channel 3 was told Kehoss was hurt, but treated and released from a hospital. It's not clear if the suspect was hurt.
Connecticut State Police took over the investigation.
Kehoss is on administrative leave, which is standard while the investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.