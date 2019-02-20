NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- A suspect involved in a police chase that led to an officer-involved shooting has died.
According to police, shots were fired during a police chase in the Norwich and Windham area on Wednesday morning.
The chase happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
It started in Norwich, where police were called to the report of a break-in at a home on Broad Street, Norwich police said.
When officers responded, the suspect got into a car and took off.
Officers chased the suspect into Willimantic. The chase ended in the area of Route 32 and Old Plains Road where police caught up to the suspect.
Police said the suspect fired shots at Norwich officers first.
A LIFE STAR helicopter was requested to the area.
Connecticut State Police said north and south of the intersection of Route 32 and Plains Road in Windham is closed, and I-395 southbound is closed between exits 21 and 18.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.