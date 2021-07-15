HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man from South Windsor faces a hearing after admitting to kneeling on his wife's neck then trying to hide her body.

Tahj Hutchinson, 22, was charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of 30-year-old Jessica Edwards.

Edwards' body was found on May 21, the same day Hutchinson was arrested.

She was discovered in a heavily wooded area in East Hartford. She had been missing for nearly two weeks.

According to Hutchinson's arrest warrant, the two had a fight on May 9, the day before Edwards was reported missing.

Police utilized cell phone data to pinpoint where Hutchinson went that day and that's how they found the location of the body.

Investigators said he eventually admitted to police that the two wrestled during their fight, which resulted in her death. He then said he loaded the body into his Jeep and dragged it into the woods.

His pre-trial hearing is set for noon in Hartford.