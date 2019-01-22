WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of murdering a woman in Watertown faced a judge on Tuesday.
William Bayarinas, 48, was announced as the suspect on Monday.
Police said he killed 70-year-old Maryann Kibbe-Stanisz on Jan. 9.
Kibbe-Stanisz was found to have suffered blunt force impact injuries to her head and neck.
According to police, Bayarinas used to live in a house just down the street from the victim.
They said he was released by the Department of Corrections just days before the crime.
In October, he was sentenced to serve four months for violating probation.
In court on Tuesday, it was revealed that Bayarinas has a lengthy criminal record, with more than 28 convictions dating back to 1988.
“He has numerous felony convictions, including criminal possession of a firearm, numerous burglary convictions, indeed he was just released from jail less than a week earlier than the death of the victim in this case," said Waterbury State's Attorney Maureen Platt.
On Monday, Watertown Police Chief John Gavallas described what happened inside the Bushnell Avenue home as a "senseless, brutal and violent assault, perpetrated by a thug, who had no respect for human life.”
Stanisz was a retired teacher who was living by herself after her husband passed away years ago.
In addition to the murder on Jan. 9, police said Bayarinas and another man, Paul Crampton, robbed a pizza shop in Waterbury before driving around in Kibbe-Stanisz's PT Cruiser.
Information about a potential motive or weapon has not been released.
Bayarinas was charged with felony murder, home invasion, first-degree burglary and third-degree larceny.
He's being held on a $3 million bond and is due back in court next month.
