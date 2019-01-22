WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man charged with murdering a woman in Watertown is scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday.
William Bayarinas, 48, was announced as the suspect on Monday.
Police said he killed 70-year-old Maryann Kibbe-Stanisz on Jan. 9.
Kibbe-Stanisz was found to have suffered blunt force impact injuries to her head and neck.
According to police, Bayarinas used to live in a house just down the street from the victim.
They said he was released by the Department of Corrections just days before the crime.
In addition to the murder on Jan. 9, police said Bayarinas and another man, Paul Crampton, robbed a pizza shop in Waterbury before driving around in Kibbe-Stanisz's PT Cruiser.
Information about a potential motive or weapon has not been released.
Bayarinas was charged with felony murder, home invasion, first-degree burglary and third-degree larceny.
He is due in Waterbury Superior Court.
