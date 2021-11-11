WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Mansfield man was charged with attempted murder after a shooting in West Hartford left a man seriously injured.
It happened after 9 p.m. at a home on Maplewood Avenue.
A caller told police that someone was shot at a home and was in need of medical attention.
When officers arrived, they found that a man had been shot in the face.
He was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.
The shooter, identified as Christon Mitchell, 32, of Mansfield, was not at the scene when police got to the home.
Police say that several juveniles were inside the residence when the shooting occurred.
Investigators located Mitchell at some point between Wednesday night and Thursday, but he took off in a vehicle.
Police noted that the use of stop sticks played a factor in Mitchell's arrest.
In addition to attempted murder, Mitchell was charged with assault with a firearm, home invasion, risk of injury to a child, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, illegal discharge of a firearm, threatening, and reckless endangerment.
Police said that Mitchell is a convicted felon and was already on federal probation for previous weapon-related charges.
He is being held on a $2 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, November 12.
Investigators believe this shooting was an isolated incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.