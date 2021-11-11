Christon Mitchell

Police charged Christon Mitchell in connection with a shooting in West Hartford that left a man seriously injured.

 (Photo provided by West Hartford Police)

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Mansfield man was charged with attempted murder after a shooting in West Hartford left a man seriously injured.

It happened after 9 p.m. at a home on Maplewood Avenue.

Maplewood Avenue

Part of Maplewood Avenue in West Hartford is blocked off due to an active investigation.

A caller told police that someone was shot at a home and was in need of medical attention.

When officers arrived, they found that a man had been shot in the face.

A man was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in West Hartford.

He was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

The shooter, identified as Christon Mitchell, 32, of Mansfield, was not at the scene when police got to the home.

Police say that several juveniles were inside the residence when the shooting occurred.

Investigators located Mitchell at some point between Wednesday night and Thursday, but he took off in a vehicle.

Police have taped off part of a roadway in West Hartford as they continue to investigate a shooting.

Police noted that the use of stop sticks played a factor in Mitchell's arrest.

In addition to attempted murder, Mitchell was charged with assault with a firearm, home invasion, risk of injury to a child, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, illegal discharge of a firearm, threatening, and reckless endangerment.

Maplewood Avenue 02

Police said that Mitchell is a convicted felon and was already on federal probation for previous weapon-related charges.

He is being held on a $2 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, November 12.

Investigators believe this shooting was an isolated incident.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.