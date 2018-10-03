WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect who was involved in a robbery on Monday.
The robbery occurred at a business on Boston Post Road just after 5 p.m.
The suspect fled on foot and left the area in a red sedan, possibly a Ford Taurus.
Anyone with information or who may be able to identify the suspect is asked to call West Haven Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.