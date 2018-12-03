PROSPECT, CT (WFSB) -- A suspect is still on the run and another is dead after a shooting at a Prospect auto business.
It happened on Friday, when two armed men wearing masks barged their way into Route 69 Auto Sales.
It was quite a dramatic scene when the two men had handguns and pistol whipped the owner of the business, police said.
That's when a customer used his legally registered gun to shoot one of the suspects.
The owner of the business is still recuperating after what happened.
"He was pretty banged up. He's got a good gash after being pistol whipped,” said Ioannis Kalodis, the business owner’s attorney.
After the customer fired his gun, the two suspects ran out of the building into a wooded area.
One of them, 44-year-old Torrance Battle, collapsed and was found dead by police dogs.
Battle had a lengthy criminal history, and was a registered sex offender.
In 2005, Battle was involved in a plot to murder Derek Hopson, Allen's stepfather. He spent 10 years in prison.
Because both men were wearing masks, police said they don't have good description of the suspect who got away.
The investigation is active and state police are looking for information on that suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.