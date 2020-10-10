(WFSB) - One of the suspects involved in a racially charged attack at a Mystic hotel over the Summer is in trouble with the law again.
According to New York City Police, 39-year-old Philip Sarner of Brooklyn, NY was arrested back on September 12 on several charges after police say he struck the rear bumper of a 24-year-old woman's vehicle with a baseball bat and then drove off.
Sarner was seen driving through red lights and weaving in and out of traffic without putting on his turn signals.
Police say that at some point during the incident, Sarner threatened the victim with the baseball bat.
Sarner was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, menacing, obstruction of governmental administration, and criminal possession of a weapon.
He was arraigned back on September 13 and is expected back in court in mid-March.
Sarner and Emily Orbay of Brooklyn, New York were arrested and extradited back to Connecticut after they allegedly attacked a Quality Inn employee back in June.
