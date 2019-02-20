NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- A suspect involved in a police chase that led to an officer-involved shooting has died.
According to police, the chase happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, and started in Norwich.
Police were called to the report of a break-in at a home on Broad Street, Norwich police said.
When officers responded, the male suspect fired a gun at Norwich officers and then got into a stolen car and fled the scene.
The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Kyron Marcell Sands of Hartford.
Officers chased Sands onto I-395 and into Willimantic.
During the pursuit, Sands fired several shots at officers, and at civilians, and tried to carjack multiple vehicles.
"During the course of the pursuit, the suspect attempted to carjack multiple vehicles and fired shots at several civilians," said Trooper Joe Dorelus, CT State Police.
The chase ended in the area of Route 32 and Old Plains Road where police caught up to Sands.
That's when Sands tried to flee on foot, and then started firing a weapon again, police said.
He was shot at least one time and later died.
"Its unspeakable. The fact that an individual caused so much harm, so much chaos to civilians, which is why state police, Willimantic, Norwich police responded in the manner in which we did," said Dorelus.
Connecticut State Police said north and south of the intersection of Route 32 and Plains Road in Windham is closed.
Police said I-395 southbound was closed between exits 21 and 18, but it reopened as of about 5:45 p.m.
Isaac Ferreria was working his route as a mail carrier Wednesday morning when he found himself in the middle of the incident.
"The cop ducks down, start shooting back at the guy. I know he emptied his clip because when it ended, I saw him reload his gun," Ferreria said.
Ferreria was hiding behind a row of garbage cans as the scene unfolded.
"I was paralyzed. I didn't know what to do," Ferreria said.
No injuries to officers or citizens was reported.
Sands has a history with police. Five years ago, he was convicted of crimes including assaulting police and running from police.
good, liberals would've had him out and breaking into more homes in no time. you had your last crack, jack!
