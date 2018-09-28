NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A suspect led police on a pursuit in New Haven and ended up striking a state trooper's cruiser.
State police said Taezhan Brewer, 18, of New Haven, faces charges related to the pursuit.
Just after 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, state police said they were notified by New Haven police that they were trying to stop a red 2002 Audi on Interstate 91 south near exit 8.
New Haven police said the vehicle was linked to armed robberies and that it likely had a firearm inside it.
State police said they found the vehicle in the area of Sargent Drive and Interstate 95. They tried to stop it.
However, the suspect took off and engaged troopers in a pursuit, state police said.
The suspect struck a state police cruiser on Blatchley Avenue in New Haven, troopers said.
Brewer, who was identified as the suspect, was taken into custody at that point.
She was charged with interfering with an officer, first-degree reckless endangerment, engaging in a pursuit and reckless driving.
Brewer was held on a $50,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge in New Haven Court on Friday.
Brewer was also found to have an outstanding warrant out of Hamden for first-degree robbery.
