PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man from Boston is accused of striking a fence in Plainfield with his vehicle, evading the officers who stopped him and almost losing his pants in the process.
Michael Joseph McGrath, 45, faces a number of charges for the incident, which happened on Sunday just after 7:30 p.m.
According to police, they received a call from a home where the homeowner reported that a driver just struck their fence and kept going toward Route 12.
While on the scene with the homeowner and potential witnesses, the driver returned and approached the officer at what appeared to be a high rate of speed, police said.
The driver's vehicle looked to have front passenger side damage.
The officer shined a flashlight to indicate that he wanted the driver to slow down.
However, the driver beeped as he passed the scene.
Police said the officer pursued him down the road for about a half a mile.
The driver, later identified as McGrath, pulled over and turned his key over to the officer.
McGrath had no identification on him and provided an expired registration, police said.
When the officer returned to the cruiser to process the information, McGrath whipped out a spare key. Police believed was was trying to drive away.
McGrath, however, eventually handed over the spare key but continued to be evasive. He told the officer he was not involved in an accident.
Police said they believe that McGrath did not have a valid driver's license.
McGrath actually told the officer that he would simply walk from the scene instead of drive, police said.
He was told to stay in the vehicle until the officer was done with the investigation.
McGrath then tried to exit the vehicle from the passenger side.
Police said the officer grabbed McGrath by the pants to pull him back in; but, the button gave way which caused "his pants to not hold up."
A second officer arrived at that point and was able to help restrain McGrath.
McGrath then decided to intentionally go limp and force the officers to carry him to the cruiser, police said.
Police said they took him to the last known address where he said he had been. Family members there identified him.
McGrath was charged with evading the scene of an accident, failure to maintain a lane, operating a motor vehicle without a license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, no insurance, interfering/resisting police and criminal impersonation.
He was held on a $10,000 bond and given a court date of Wednesday in Danielson.
