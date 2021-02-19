MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested in connection with a murder that happened at a hotel in Meriden over the summer.
Trevor Outlaw, 33, also known as "Wolf," was charged with killing 24-year-old Giovanni Rodriguez.
Police said they were called to the Comfort Inn Hotel on East Main Street on June 21, 2020 for a reported shooting.
Officers found Rodriguez lying in the entrance way of the hotel. He had a single gunshot wound to the chest.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators were able to identify Outlaw as the suspect.
An arrest warrant was obtained for him.
Police said they formally charged Outlaw on Thursday with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit and criminal possession of a firearm.
He's being held on a $2 million bond.
